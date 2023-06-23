Airport and customs officials are sharing reminders and some new tips to help travellers swiftly move through Toronto Pearson International Airport this summer.

Last summer, the situation at Canada's largest airport was described as "chaos" by former Air Canada executive Duncan Dee. Travellers faced long lines, as well as delays and cancellations that made international headlines.

At the time, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) said that was partially due to staffing shortages, something they've worked to remedy for this summer season, a GTAA spokesperson said Friday.

"We have more staff now than we did pre-pandemic," Rachel Bertone said.

Bertone also pointed to some digital tools that have been introduced since last year's busy travel period like YYZ Express , which was launched in November of 2022. YYZ Express allows travellers flying domestically and abroad to reserve a spot in the security line ahead of their flight.

And in September of 2022, the airport launched a live dashboard that gives travellers real-time information about wait times for security screening, customs, check-in counters and baggage.

CBSA encourages advanced declaration through ArriveCan app

When it comes to getting through customs, Supt. Neil VandenBroek with the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) said Friday that there were "a lot of lessons learned" during last summer's travel chaos.

He added that the CBSA doesn't expect to have the same challenges this Canada Day long weekend that it experienced last year.

To speed things up, VandenBroek said travellers should make use of advanced CBSA declaration, which was announced in December of 2022 and allows people to submit customs and immigration declaration forms up to 72 hours before they fly into Canada.

The advanced declaration can be submitted through the ArriveCan app and gives people access to express lanes that are meant to help them through customs quicker.

Supt. Neil VandenBroek, right, said travellers should make use of advanced CBSA declaration when travelling this summer. (Spencer Gallichan-Lowe/CBC News)

In terms of general tips for crossing the border, VandeBroek said it's important that people do their homework on what needs to be declared and if they're not sure, they should ask for help instead of making an assumption.

"Are you unclear about the amount of money that doesn't require declaration? Ask the border services officer," he said. "Are you not sure if a food product or carrying should or should not be declared? Ask an officer."

He also wants to remind people that just because cannabis is legal in Canada, that doesn't mean people can bring it to another country or bring it back into Canada.

Only Health Canada can grant permits or exemptions to import or export marijuana, according to the CBSA website.