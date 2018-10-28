Skip to Main Content
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in crash near Pearson

A man has life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle collision near Pearson International Airport Sunday evening, Peel paramedics say.

Another male was transported to local emergency room in stable condition, paramedics say

Peel paramedics say a man has life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle collision near Pearson International Airport Sunday evening. (Peel Paramedics/Twitter)

Local police say they were called to the scene near Airport Road and Orlando Drive in Mississauga at 9:45 p.m.

The man was taken to Sunnybrook Hospital in critical condition. 

Another male was transported to a local emergency room in stable condition, paramedics said.

Airport Road is closed between Orlando and American drives as a result of the collision, according to police.

