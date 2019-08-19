Worker sent to hospital after equipment injury at Pearson Airport
Police say the man is in serious condition, but is expected to survive. The Ministry of Labour is investigating.
Man in serious condition, police say
Police say a worker was sent to hospital after he was hurt by a piece of equipment at Toronto Pearson International Airport.
Peel Regional Police say the incident happened on Monday at about 10:40 a.m.
They say the man's injuries are serious, but he is expected to survive.
Officers did not say what piece of equipment the man was hurt by, or what his job was at the airport.
They say the Ministry of Labour will investigate.
INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT:<br>- Call received 10:41 a.m.<br>- Adult male has been seriously injured by a piece of equipment. <br>- Male is conscious and breathing. <br>- Fire is attempting to extract the male.<br>- 19-0303997 <a href="https://t.co/QvhxbWJrlE">pic.twitter.com/QvhxbWJrlE</a>—@PeelPoliceMedia
