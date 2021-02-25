Parents charged for allegedly trying to smuggle $1.6M in drugs while with their children

Two parents are facing several charges after being caught at Pearson airport allegedly trying to smuggle $1.6 million worth of drugs into the country while travelling with their kids.

According to a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) news release issued Thursday, the adults were with a 10-year-old and a 12-year-old at the time.

The CBSA says the incident happened on Feb. 7, when the family arrived at Pearson from Jamaica. The agency says officers examined their luggage and found 7.7 kilograms of cocaine, 93 kilograms of pot, and 218 grams of hash.

"A suitcase concealing cannabis was checked in under the ticket of a 12-year-old child," the news release reads. The CBSA estimates that the drugs are worth over $1.6 million.

Both parents, who are from Brampton, have been charged with three counts of importation of a controlled substance and three counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence. They were released on bail and are scheduled to appear in court in April.

The CBSA says arrangements were made to release both children to other family members.