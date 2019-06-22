Skip to Main Content
Security incident at Toronto's Pearson airport temporarily delays flights to U.S.
Flights to the U.S. from Terminal 1 at Toronto's Pearson International Airport were temporarily delayed early Saturday due to a security incident, the airport says.

Police say 3 not 'completely screened' at U.S. customs, airport calls it 'containment issue'

Passenger Harold Li tweeted this photo of a flight arrival and departure board amid a security incident at Terminal 1 of Toronto's Pearson International Airport. (Harold Li/Twitter)

Toronto Pearson said in a tweet that the incident affected Terminal 1 flights to the U.S. temporarily. Passenger processing was paused, it added.

"The problem has been fixed and operations have restarted. We apologize for the delay and appreciate your patience," Pearson said.

Peel police said three people were not completely screened at U.S. customs and officers are currently looking for the three.

"Right now, officers are trying to locate them, but it doesn't appear to be suspicious," Const. Iryna Yashnyk, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said Saturday.

Yashnyk said the failure to complete the screening may be due to a misunderstanding.

 

