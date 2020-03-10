Pearl Jam postpones Toronto concert, upcoming tour over COVID-19 concerns

Pearl Jam said it's deeply frustrated but has no choice but to postpone its upcoming tour, including a kick-off show in Toronto, due to concerns about the spread COVID-19.

The Seattle band confirmed the news in an apologetic but also angry Twitter thread late Monday.

"As residents of the city of Seattle, we've been hit hard and have witnessed firsthand how quickly these disastrous situations can escalate," the band posted.

"It's been brutal and it's gonna get worse before it gets better," it continued, before criticizing U.S. health officials who have struggled to control the spread of the virus, particularly in Washington State where at least 22 have died.

In Ontario, there are now at least 35 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Pearl Jam was supposed to launch its PJ/Gigaton tour on March 18 at Scotiabank Arena, which has space for nearly 20,000 fans. Upcoming spring shows in Ottawa, Quebec City, and Hamilton are also being postponed.

The band says fans who had tickets will be contacted by Ticketmaster. It's unclear when rescheduled dates will be announced.

"We are being told that being part of large gatherings is high on the list of things to avoid as this global health crisis is now beginning to affect all of our lives," the band said.

"Unfortunately, communing in large groups is a huge part of what we do as a band and the tour we've been busy planning for months is now in jeopardy."

You can read the entire Twitter thread from the band below: