Firefighters battle blaze at former Peacock Hotel in the Junction

Toronto firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze at the former Peacock Hotel in the Junction on Thursday morning.

The fire broke out shortly after 3 a.m. in the unoccupied, three-storey building at 2760 Dundas Street W., near Keele Street.

When crews arrived, flames were pouring out of windows on the top floor, according to Platoon Commander Danny MacIsaac.

"There was a lot of fire coming out of the front of the building," MacIsaac said from the scene.

He initially considered upgrading the blaze to a four-alarm, however firefighters managed to make progress through the early morning hours.

A collapsed wall that fell last year made it difficult for crews to access the rear entrance of the structure, MacIsaac said.

Part of the building collapsed in 2018, according to Toronto Fire. Debris from the incident made it difficult for firefighters to access the property from the rear. (Paul Smith/CBC)

Several residents in the building just to the west of the address were forced out of their homes.

No one is believed to have been inside the engulfed building, MacIsaac explained, however firefighters have thus far been unable to complete a thorough search.

A stretch of Dundas Street W. in the area of the fire will likely be closed throughout the morning rush hour, he added.