PCs will upload TTC to province, Ford says, but will consult first

The Ontario government says it would be a benefit to Toronto if the province took over the city's transit system, something Premier Doug Ford promised to do during the spring election campaign.

Any plan by the province to take over the TTC needs 'robust consultation,' Mayor Tory says

Paola Loriggio · The Canadian Press ·
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will first consult with Toronto and other municipalities in the area before creating a regional transportation system. (Christopher Katsarov/Canadian Press)

Ford says his government will deliver on its pledge to create a regional transportation system, but will first consult with Toronto and other municipalities in the area.

The premier says the Toronto Transit Commission has done well in operating the system but he believes others can build subways more efficiently.

The Progressive Conservative election platform proposed to upload responsibility for building and maintaining new and existing subway lines to the province, while allowing the city to operate the subway system and keep the revenue it generates.

Uploading the TTC to the province would be a benefit to Toronto, the PC government says. (Mike Wise/CBC)

Transportation Minister John Yakabuski met with Toronto Mayor John Tory earlier this week but the mayor says no such plan was presented.

Tory said Wednesday any proposal on control of the TTC must be subjected to "robust consultation" with the public and the transit agency as well as city staff and council before decisions are made.

