Ford government to cap public sector wage increases at 1% annually

The Ford government plans to cap public sector wage increases to one per cent annually for the next three years.

The Progressive Conservative government tabled legislation on Wednesday afternoon.

It comes after the government hinted at the possibility of a wage freeze earlier this spring.

Peter Bethlenfalvy, president of the Treasury Board, has said limiting raises will help the province lower its estimated $13.5 billion deficit.

Ontario currently spends around $72 billion annually on public sector compensation.

The Progressive Conservatives have already frozen the salaries of public sector executives who earn more than $100,000.

