Ford government to cap public sector wage increases at 1% annually
The Ford government plans to cap public sector wage increases to one per cent annually for the next three years.
Ontario spends around $72B a year on public sector compensation
The Progressive Conservative government tabled legislation on Wednesday afternoon.
It comes after the government hinted at the possibility of a wage freeze earlier this spring.
Peter Bethlenfalvy, president of the Treasury Board, has said limiting raises will help the province lower its estimated $13.5 billion deficit.
Ontario currently spends around $72 billion annually on public sector compensation.
The Progressive Conservatives have already frozen the salaries of public sector executives who earn more than $100,000.
More to come.
