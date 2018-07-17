Doug Ford poised to announce inquiry into previous Liberal government's spending
Premier is also expected to name the person who will head the 3-member panel
Ontario's new Progressive Conservative government is expected to announce details today of an inquiry into the previous Liberal government's spending.
The Canadian Press has learned that Premier Doug Ford will announce the Commission of Inquiry that will look at the provincial deficit and come up with ways to address it.
Ford is set to make the announcement at 12:45 p.m. ET, alongside Finance Minister Vic Fedeli and Treasury Board President Peter Bethlenfalvy. You can watch live in the video above.
Ford is expected to name the person who will head the three-member panel.
He is also expected today to issue a request for proposals for a value-for-money audit of the government books.
The premier pledged that the commission of inquiry would build on the work of the province's auditor general, who has been critical of government accounting standards that she said understate its deficits by billions.
