City to close York-Bay-Yonge off-ramp, part of Harbour Street at times due to paving

Paving work by city crews this week means intermittent closures downtown, the city says.

Specifically, the eastbound Gardiner Expressway York-Bay-Yonge off-ramp and Harbour Street, from Lower Simcoe Street to Bay Street, will be closed at certain times from Wednesday to Sunday.

The road closures are all part of an ongoing improvement project in the area, the city said in a news release on Monday.

Night work could cause loud noise

Most of the work will take place at night to reduce traffic disruption and congestion. Work at night could involve loud noise from the grinding of asphalt, the city added.

From Wednesday at 9 p.m. to Thursday at 5 a.m., and from Thursday at 9 p.m. to Friday at 5 a.m., the city says:

Harbour Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic between Lower Simcoe Street and Bay Street.

Lower Simcoe Street, York Street and Bay Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic through the work zone.

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Saturday at 10 a.m., the city says:

The intersection of Lower Simcoe Street at Harbour Street and Lake Shore Boulevard will be completely closed, with no through traffic.

Harbour Street between Lower Simcoe Street and York Street will be completely closed, with no through traffic.

The Gardiner Expressway York-Bay-Yonge off-ramp will be closed and eastbound traffic along Lake Shore Boulevard will be diverted at Rees Street either northbound or southbound.

On Sunday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., the city says:

Harbour Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic between Lower Simcoe Street and Bay Street.

Use Spadina or Jarvis exits, city to urge drivers

Drivers heading eastbound on the Gardiner Expressway to downtown, while the paving work is underway, are urged to use the Spadina Avenue or Jarvis Street off-ramps.

The city says the Gardiner Expressway Rees Street on-ramp will remain open at all times.

As well, the Lake Shore Boulevard will also remain open, except from Friday at 10 p.m. to Saturday at 10 a.m.