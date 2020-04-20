'He was larger than life': Slain philanthropist was surety for young man now accused of killing him

A retired oral surgeon and prominent philanthropist killed at his North York home earlier this month had opened his home to the young man now accused in his death, a family friend says.

Dr. Paul Morgan had agreed to supervise Makoons Meawasige-Moore while the 23-year-old was on bail, acting as his surety, Toronto Police Det. Sgt. Keri Fernandes confirmed Monday.

Morgan, 79, was found dead at his North York home on the morning of April 14. Police say he had "obvious signs of trauma."

Meawasige-Moore of Toronto was arrested in connection with Morgan's death Monday and has since been charged with second-degree murder.

"It's a very, very sad situation," said Michael Lavelle Jr., who considered Morgan a mentor, saying the philanthropist was closer to him than an uncle. "The whole thing is unbelievable."

Morgan, said Lavelle Jr. was affectionately called "Doc" by many who knew him. For decades, Morgan mentored young people, especially Indigenous youth.

"He was trying to get kids scholarships and get them an education and get them to school. He wanted to see people fulfil their dreams," Lavelle Jr. said.

Doctor worried he was 'in over his head'

Morgan was known for generously supporting a number of community projects, and in 2012 won the Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers.

"He has given his time and expertise to support breakfast programs, arts activists and sports events for First Nation communities, as well as youth at risk," the Governor General's website says of Morgan's work.

Lavelle told CBC News Meawasige-Moore had been staying in the philanthropist's home after getting into trouble with the law.

Meawasige-Moore had been arrested in 2017 for a string of arsons, where he allegedly set fire to garbage bins and furniture, some of which was left on people's front porches. In one fire, someone suffered first- and second-degree burns, according to police news release from the time.

At the time, Meawasige-Moore was charged with five counts of arson causing damage to property and two counts of arson "having disregard for human life." CBC News has not confirmed whether he was ultimately convicted on those charges.

According to Lavelle Jr., Meawasige-Moore's family had reached out for help from Morgan, and the doctor was keen to provide assistance.

But in late March, Lavelle said Morgan became increasingly worried about whether Meawasige-Moore could keep up with his bail conditions.

"He finally admitted to me that maybe he was in over his head, and that he was really concerned," Lavelle Jr. said.

'There was no end to the Doc's love'

Lavelle said Morgan was going to withdraw from being Meawasige-Moore's surety but that because of COVID-19, a court hearing set for April 1 was cancelled.

Just before Good Friday, Lavelle said the doctor wrote to him on Facebook. They had plans to catch up on Easter Sunday, but Lavelle Jr. never heard from him again.

Morgan was found dead in his home two weeks later.

"There was no end to the Doc's love ... He was larger than life," said Lavelle Jr., recalling the man he'd known since childhood, who gave him some of his first records and who coached sports for children alongside Lavelle Jr.'s father.

Meawasige-Moore appeared in a Toronto courthouse by video Monday in connection with Morgan's death. His next appearance is set for June 8.

Anyone with information about the investigation is being asked to contact police directly or through Crime Stoppers.