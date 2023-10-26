What do you want to know about Toronto? Ask the city manager

What's something you've always wanted to know about how Toronto runs?

Whether it's public transit, the state of the roads or how we care for the city's trees, CBC Radio's Metro Morning has the person who can answer your questions and he'll be on the show every second Tuesday.

Paul Johnson is Toronto's city manager, which means he oversees every city department and every city worker (if you want to see the organizational chart, it's here).

Johnson is not, however, an elected politician. He was promoted into the top role by former mayor John Tory in 2022 and has continued in the role under current Mayor Olivia Chow.

Metro Morning has already questioned Johnson on the city's congestion woes, ghost hotels, snow-clearing plans and more, but we want to make sure we're asking your questions — big or small — about how the city functions.

Asking is easy: Just post your question into the callout form below. Or, you can call in a question by dialling 416-205-5807. Johnson's next appearance on the city's top-rated morning show is set for Oct. 31.

You can listen to some of Johnson's past conversations on the show below:

