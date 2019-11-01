Suits star Patrick J. Adams to make Broadway debut in Take Me Out
Canadian Suits star Patrick J. Adams is set to make his Broadway debut.
Producers say the Toronto native will star opposite Grey's Anatomy actor Jesse Williams in the Broadway production of Take Me Out.
Richard Greenberg wrote the Tony Award-winning play, about a professional baseball player who comes out of the closet.
Williams will star as the baseball player and Adams will play his best friend.
The Scott Ellis-directed show will begin preview performances on April 2, 2020 and officially open on April 23 at Second Stage's Hayes Theater.
Adams has dozens of film, TV and stage credits, including seven seasons as Mike Ross on Suits.
His upcoming projects include the National Geographic drama series The Right Stuff, based on the Tom Wolfe novel.
