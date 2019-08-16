Brampton man facing 3 counts of 1st-degree murder, linked to 3 separate shootings in 2018

A man charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 death of Kareem Watson is now facing murder charges in relation to three fatal shootings in Brampton last year.

Patrick Doyle, 28, appeared at a Brampton court on Thursday where he was charged with first-degree murder.

He is accused of carrying out a shooting outside the Slumdog Bar & Grill in July 2018 that claimed the life of 34-year-old Kareem Watson.

Doyle was previously charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder following a pair of shootings in September 2018.

Clifford Correia, 27, and Derrick McKeown, 33, were the two men killed in those two shootings, which took place in separate areas of the city.

Police searching for additional suspect

Peel police have also issued a Canada-wide search warrant for Yassine Nahi, 28, who is alleged to have participated in Watson's murder.

"Nahi is to be considered armed and dangerous and the public is asked not to approach him if seen and to call 911," said the force in a news release.