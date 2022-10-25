Patrick Brown to win second term as Brampton mayor, CBC News projects

CBC News projects Patrick Brown will win a second term as Brampton mayor.

With more than 50 per cent of the votes counted, Brown has more than 30,000 votes, representing more than 60 per cent of the ballots cast.The next closest contestant is Nikki Kaur, with more than 10,000 votes and about 24 per cent of ballots cast

After launching his campaign, Brown promised voters he'd commit to fending off city property tax increases, attracting new businesses and creating new jobs, and appealing to Peel Region for more police officers to deal with crime.

He also said he plans to increase recreation and green space and to fight for Brampton's fair share of provincial and federal investments.

Brown first became mayor in 2018. He has touted a range of achievements since then, including free transit for seniors and funding for an expanded Brampton hospital. He garnered numerous endorsements, including from local community groups, unions, professional associations and even former politicians.

He launched his bid mid-July, weeks after he was disqualified from the federal Conservative Party leadership contest. Party officials alleged he used money orders to purchase memberships and allowed non-compliant membership sales, which Brown has denied.

About 40 per cent of the city's population is South Asian. Ahead of the election, concerns emerged around Diwali falling on the municipal election day and putting some voters at a disadvantage.