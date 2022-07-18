Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown to make announcement about political future

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown is set to make an announcement on Monday about his political future.

Brown is scheduled to speak outside Brampton city hall at 11:45 a.m. ET. You'll be able to watch that news conference live in this story.

Earlier this month, Brown was disqualified from the race to be leader of the federal Conservative party over allegations related to an apparent breach of the financing rules in the Canada Elections Act.

The Conservatives' leadership election organizing committee has been tight-lipped about the nature of the allegations, though Brown and his campaign have denied any wrongdoing. They are currently appealing the decision.

A woman identifying herself as the whistleblower in the campaign says she personally discussed with Brown an arrangement for her to be paid by a private company, and that he approved.

Brown, a former leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservative party, has been mayor of Brampton since 2018. He resigned his PC leadership after allegations of sexual misconduct dating back to his time as a federal MP surfaced. Brown has denied any wrongdoing with respect to those allegations.