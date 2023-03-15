Ontario woman creates 'patka box' for teachers to help Sikh students

An Ontario woman has created a resource to help teachers should a Sikh boy need help retying their patka, or smaller turban, during the school day.

It's called the Patka Box, and it was created by Rosey Kaur, owner of Early Concepts.

"I am hoping that this box will inspire teachers, inspire schools and students, that we must respect every student that walks into a classroom," she told CBC News.

In Sikh culture, it's traditional for people to keep long hair. Sikh boys often tie their hair into a small topknot called a joora, and wrap it with a small turban cloth called a patka.

Kaur said the inspiration for the box came from a teacher who lives in her community, who asked if she could help her tie a patka on a student after theirs came off during gym class.

"I want every teacher to have the knowledge on what the patka is," she said.

