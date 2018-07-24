9 shooting victims still in hospital after Danforth attack
Nine people are still being treated in hospital after the shooting attack in Toronto's Greektown on Sunday night.
3 dead, including the shooter and 13 injured after the gunman opened fire in Toronto's Greektown
Two people were shot and killed — aged 10 and 18 — and 13 people injured after a gunman opened fire on a strip of restaurants on Danforth Avenue. The shooter, 29-year-old Faisal Hussain, also died from a gunshot wound, moments after exchanging gunfire with Toronto police officers.
The 13 individuals who survived the deadly attack consist of men and women with ages ranging between 17 to 59. Here's the latest on their treatment.
- Michael Garron Hospital, formerly known as Toronto East General, treated and release six patients and one patient still remains in their care, in stable condition. Seven people were treated at the hospital initially for various injuries, including two people who had gunshot wounds.
- Sunnybrook Hospital is still treating three patients, one of whom is in critical but stable condition. Two patients are now considered to be in good condition
- St. Michael's Hospital are still treating five injured victims, including at least three who underwent "immediate life-saving surgery," according to Dr. Najma Ahmed, who heads the trauma department