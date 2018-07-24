9 shooting victims still in hospital after Danforth attack

Nine people are still being treated in hospital after the shooting attack in Toronto's Greektown on Sunday night.

Two people were shot and killed — aged 10 and 18 — and 13 people injured after a gunman opened fire on a strip of restaurants on Danforth Avenue. The shooter, 29-year-old Faisal Hussain, also died from a gunshot wound, moments after exchanging gunfire with Toronto police officers.

The 13 individuals who survived the deadly attack consist of men and women with ages ranging between 17 to 59. Here's the latest on their treatment.