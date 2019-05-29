Passengers stranded as Air Canada technical outage stymies airport operations, check-ins

Air Canada says a computer-related technical issue is affecting its operations, check-in and customer call centres.

Several passengers took to social media to report being stranded in cities across Canada and the United States.

The airline tweeted just before 10:30 p.m. ET that it is working to resolve the issue.

CBC News has reached out to the airline as well as the Greater Toronto Airports Authority to ask how many passengers and flights are affected, and to ask how long the outage is expected to last, but has yet to receive a response.

I am in the 7689 flight Boston to Toronto. Cancelled. They are telling us to get out bags and go and try to call tomorrow. What? Who is going to pay for the hotel? Inconveniences? I am a poor graduate student. <a href="https://t.co/T6VGOloxtA">pic.twitter.com/T6VGOloxtA</a> —@OrtegaYecid