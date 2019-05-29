Skip to Main Content
Passengers stranded as Air Canada technical outage stymies airport operations, check-ins
Toronto·Breaking

Air Canada says a computer-related technical issue is affecting its operations, check-in and customer call centres.

Airline says it is working to resolve problem as frustrated passengers take to social media

CBC News ·
The airline tweeted just before 10:30 p.m. that it is working to resolve the issue. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press)

Several passengers took to social media to report being stranded in cities across Canada and the United States.

The airline tweeted just before 10:30 p.m. ET that it is working to resolve the issue.

CBC News has reached out to the airline as well as the Greater Toronto Airports Authority to ask how many passengers and flights are affected, and to ask how long the outage is expected to last, but has yet to receive a response. 

 

