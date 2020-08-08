Passenger aboard WestJet flight from Toronto to Montreal infected with COVID-19

A passenger aboard a WestJet flight from Toronto to Montreal on Friday was found to be positive for COVID-19, the airline says.

WestJet says it was advised by the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) of the positive case before Flight 592 landed in Montreal just before 6:30 p.m.

After it landed, the plane was held at a gate and met by public health personnel and law enforcement, WestJet says.

"Due to the involvement of the authorities, as well as the privacy of our guests, we are not able to provide additional information about the incident at this time," Morgan Bell, spokesperson for WestJet, said in a statement to CBC News on Saturday.

The statement also says WestJet will "continue to assist the 57 guests and our crew who were on board."

The passenger did not pass through any airport facilities, a spokesperson from the Montreal Airport said.

Currently, Quebec does not require domestic travellers coming into the province to go into isolation.

PHAC confirmed that there was a "situation with a passenger" on the WestJet flight and that it is continuing to work with the airline and local ground authorities in Montreal and Toronto.