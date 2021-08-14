Passenger dead following single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke

Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatality that happened early Saturday morning.

Police say they received multiple calls before 3 a.m. reporting a one-car crash near the intersection of Bloor Street and Lothian Avenue in Etobicoke.

Per officers' preliminary investigation, police say a driver traveling west along Bloor Street at "a high rate of speed" lost control of the car and hit a pole.

Police say the car's passenger died at the scene, while the driver received non-life threatening injuries and was arrested.

No charges have been laid yet.

Police say they are not releasing the driver or occupant's age or gender until next of kin are notified.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to police.