Reports of Pascal Siakam traded to Pacers 'heartbreaking,' Raptors fans say

Toronto Raptors fans say it's "heartbreaking" to hear that all-star forward Pascal Siakam is reportedly being traded to the Indiana Pacers.

"I am so sad," Heather Talbot said at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night. "He can always be counted on to get so many points for us."

Her husband Terry Talbot, agreed, saying the pair learned of the reported trade earlier in the day.

"It's sad. It really is sad, having him for so long. All the rumours about him being traded and he's been so steady all the way through," he said.

The comments come after Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Raptors are said to be in the final stages of a trade that would see the team offload Siakam, 29, to the Pacers.

Indiana will reportedly trade three first-round picks to Toronto — two in 2024 and one in 2026 — as well as forwards Bruce Brown Jr., 27, and Jordan Nwora, 25.

Raptors fan Donny Phimsavanh, of Stratford, Ont., said he wishes Siakam all the best with his new team but he is sad, nonetheless, to see him go.

"It's one of those things where it's a business decision," Phimsavanh said on Wednesday. "Seeing him go is heartbreaking. I love Siakam so much and I wish we kept him. It's hard."

Phimsavanh said he would have liked to see Siakam win another NBA championship with the Raptors along with forward Scottie Barnes.

The Raptors said they are not able to comment on trade rumours until anything has been made official. CBC News has not independently verified the report.

The trade would end Siakam's nearly 8-year run with the Raptors during which he was a two-time All-NBA selection, two-time all-star and part of the team that won the 2019 NBA title.

Mayor Olivia Chow took to Twitter to express her well wishes, saying Siakam will "always have a place in our city's heart," for his contributions to the team and as a member of the 2019 NBA championship team.

"Best of luck in Indianapolis, and thank you for everything," Chow said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.

'A pure basketball junkie,' head coach says of Siakam

Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic told reporters on Wednesday that Siakam is a true professional.

"Pascal is just a pure basketball junkie. He is the first one to show up in the gym, the last one to leave. He was always coachable, always professional since day one," he said.

"I can only be thankful and grateful for all of his contributions to our team this season. But also I have to acknowledge that he spent nine years with this organization, came here as almost a teenager and left quite a legacy behind him. I wish him all the best going forward," he added.

"He's a great human being and he's somebody who just really deeply cares about basketball and wants to do well in basketball."

'One of the most coveted players in the league': Lowry

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry, a former Raptor, said Siakam will do well with the Pacers.

"Pascal, my beloved one, is one of the most coveted players in our league, he's one of the most talented players in our league and whatever happens with him he'll be successful. I'm always going to love him and support him and be happy for him," Lowry said.

Lowry said Siakam was a "great teammate" because of high energy and is "high level" and wants to be one of the best players in the league.

Siakam, originally from Cameroon, is in the final year of his contract, one that pays him nearly $38 million this season, and becomes eligible this summer to sign a five-year deal that could be worth as much as $247 million.

The all-star forward joined the Raptors in 2016 as the 27th overall pick. The forward has averaged 17.4 points per game, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists since, spending his entire eight-year career with the franchise.

Siakam founded the PS43 Foundation, a charitable organization, in April 2021. The number 43 is his jersey number and it represents four men — his father and three brothers — and three women — his mother and two sisters.

The foundation is a "shared initiative that binds Pascal and his family while giving back to the community.

"Looking beyond the sport of basketball, Pascal hopes to inspire children to feel like they have a chance at anything they want in life. Basketball has been more than a game to Pascal. It has given Pascal the opportunity to reach new heights and give back to youth in ways he never imagined possible," its website reads.

Siakam will be back in Toronto on Valentine's Day when the Pacers are slated to play the Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.