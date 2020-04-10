Markham facility for adults with disabilities in 'state of emergency' amid COVID-19 outbreak

A facility for adults with developmental and physical disabilities in Markham says it's in "a state of emergency" amid an outbreak of COVID-19 and is making an urgent call out for more staff and supplies.

In a statement posted online, Participation House says 10 residents and two staff members have been diagnosed with the virus at their Butternut Lane residence near Highway 7 and Ninth Line.

The facility also says it is in "critical need" of more personal protective equipment (PPE) and support staff to care for residents.

"Our staffing levels are dangerously low; we are seeking any assistance possible from the community to ensure our vulnerable residents are fed and cared for," the statement says.

Frank Scarpitti, the mayor of Markham, 30 kilometres northeast of Toronto, is calling on businesses, community groups and individuals to help supply PPE to Participation House. (CBC)

Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti also put out a statement on Twitter Friday, calling for emergency support.

"Their situation speaks to the vulnerability of the residents and staff, and exactly why the public has to strictly adhere to physical distancing and all other requirements during this public health emergency," he said.

Scarpitti also called on businesses, community groups and individuals to help supply gowns, safety glasses and gloves.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott spoke about the situation in the province's briefing Friday.

"We clearly need to get staff there," she said, adding they'll also be getting tests to all those exhibiting symptoms.

"We're going to need to put them into self-isolation and make sure that they get the care that they expect and deserve. So we need to do a number of things quite rapidly."

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services Palmer Lockridge says PPE is available at Participation House and more is on the way.

He says they are also working to make sure "appropriate staffing levels are in place and that all steps are being taken to protect staff and residents."

The Ministry says eight support staff, including three personal support workers and one nurse, have already stepped in to help assist at the facility.

Participation House has six separate units, each with six bedrooms and three shared washrooms.

None of the other sites have been impacted by the outbreak.