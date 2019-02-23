Partial home collapse in Scarborough forces evacuation of 5 houses

Five houses in Scarborough's Birch Cliff neighbourhood were evacuated on Saturday morning after a home undergoing renovations partially collapsed, according to Toronto Fire.

Crews were called to a residence on Harding Boulevard around 11:15 a.m. for reports that a wall spanning the first and second floors of a house fell into the basement, District Chief Stephan Powell said.

Nobody was inside the home when firefighters arrived on the scene, though Powell could not say for certain whether anyone was inside when the wall fell. No injuries were reported, and two homes on either side of the affected house were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

A TTC bus is at the scene to provide shelter for those who were forced from their residences. They were allowed to briefly enter their homes to gather essential belongings, however it's not yet clear when they might be able to return, Powell said.

Construction work was ongoing in the basement of the home, he added.

A structural engineer with Toronto Building was called in to assess the extent of the damage.

A stretch of Harding Boulevard will likely remain closed to traffic as crews work to secure the area.