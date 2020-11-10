Parole board to continue day parole for convicted drunk driver Marco Muzzo for another 6 months

The Parole Board of Canada says it will continue day parole for convicted drunk driver Marco Muzzo for another six months.

Muzzo killed three children and their grandfather in Vaughan, Ont. more than five years ago.

In a letter on Tuesday, the board said it made a decision on Nov. 3 to order a hearing for full parole for Muzzo. The board did not say when that hearing will be held.

"Following the review, the Parole Board of Canada made the decision to continue day parole for six months and order a hearing for full parole," the board said in the letter.

Muzzo was granted day parole in April of this year. At the time, the board said it found that he had become more self-aware in the years since the horrific crash and was unlikely to reoffend.

Muzzo was released to a halfway house and was required to abide by certain conditions.

He was handed a 10-year sentence after he pleaded guilty in 2016 to four counts of impaired driving causing death and two of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

The crash killed nine-year-old Daniel Neville-Lake, his five-year-old brother Harrison, their two-year-old sister Milly and the children's 65-year-old grandfather, Gary Neville.

The children's grandmother and great-grandmother were also seriously injured in the September 2015 collision in Vaughan.