Ontario PCs' Parm Gill resigns from cabinet to run for Poilievre's Conservatives

Progressive Conservative MPP Parm Gill resigned from his seat and Ontario Premier Doug Ford's cabinet on Thursday to become a candidate for Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives Party.

In a statement Thursday evening, Gill said "many members" of his community have urged him to join Poilievre's team and represent the Milton riding on a federal level.

After "much discussion" with his wife and family, he decided to hand in his resignation, he said.

"I am motivated to continue to fight for the constituents of Milton by joining Pierre Poilievre's common sense Conservative team in their efforts to defeat Justin Trudeau's Liberal-NDP costly coalition," adding he's seen "firsthand" Poilievre's commitment to "making our country better."

"I want to thank Premier Ford for his confidence in me and for helping me deliver for Milton and our great province."

Gill was elected to represent the riding of Milton in 2018. He served as Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism from 2021 to 2022 and was most recently the Minister of Red Tape Reduction. Before his start in provincial politics, Gill was the federal MP in the House of Commons from 2011 to 2015.

In a written statement to CBC Toronto, Caitlin Clark, a spokesperson for Ford, thanked Gill for his service "as a valued member of our caucus.

"We wish him every success in this next chapter and will announce a new Minister of Red Tape Reduction at a later date."

The Ontario Liberal Party said in a statement on Thursday that the resignation shows Ford is losing support.

"This is clearly another sign that Ford's team is abandoning a sinking ship," party press secretary Carter Brownlee said.



"Ontario Liberals will have more to say on this race in the coming days. We certainly welcome this opportunity to grow our caucus."