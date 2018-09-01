City doing all it can for displaced Parliament Street tenants, mayor says

Mayor John Tory says the city is doing all it can to help those displaced by the fire at 650 Parliament Street to find new accommodations and he is personally involved in the search for housing.

"Finding apartments and other hotel rooms is a challenge for us, but we are addressing the challenge," the mayor told reporters at Rose Avenue Junior Public School on Saturday.

About 700 residents displaced by the six-alarm blaze last week have been staying in hotels, but residents were told they would have to check out for the Labour Day weekend because the hotels were largely booked, according to the city.

Tory said efforts to find accommodations for those affected by the fire have yielded some good results and he estimated that there may be about 250 apartments, suites and rooms for those displaced, but many people are still without adequate accommodations.

"There's a couple of hundred people that are in an uncertain state and those are the people we are focused on — starting with the elderly people and those with children and those who might be ill and working our way through the list," Tory added.

The mayor said the focus now is to get about 50 people who were housed on Friday night in a community centre into better housing.

Community efforts praised

Tory also praised the efforts of the community to provide clothing for those affected by the fire.

Within hours, thousands of shirts, hundreds of gift cards and thousands of dollars were donated, he said.

"By 36 hours, we probably had enough to accommodate the initial commitment, which was a set of clothing and shoes for every child," he said.

Each person in a family is now allowed to take 20 items, the mayor added.

"I want to say thank you to the people of Toronto. They never surprise me," Tory said.

"It's a delight to see .. other Torontonians step up right away and help big time."