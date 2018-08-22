Residents displaced by Parliament Street blaze not likely to return home for several days

Some 1,500 people displaced from their Parliament Street apartments by a ferocious blaze on Tuesday afternoon will likely not be able to return for at least several days, according to Toronto's top fire official.

"Literally every floor" of the highrise building was engulfed in smoke and many sustained "very significant damage," said Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg.

The building's electrical system, in particular, was heavily damaged, he added.

Twenty-six trucks and 100 firefighters battled the blaze at its peak. After power to the building was knocked out, firefighters were forced to carry equipment as many as 20-storeys.

"It was a very challenging fire for a couple of reasons," Pegg told CBC Radio's Metro Morning.

Toronto fire investigators, along with Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal, will commence a probe into the cause of the blaze Wednesday morning.

According to Pegg, most of those forced from their homes were able to return briefly overnight to gather up essential belongings, such as medication. Given the lengthy process of assessing damage and then fixing it, Pegg said, "we're looking at at least a few days" until some tenants may be able to return to their homes.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mayor John Tory called for residents throughout the city to offer their homes to those displaced by the fire. The response effort is being coordinated by Canadian Red Cross.

Andrew Welch, a member of the Red Cross disaster management team, said the call-out for help was successful. By late last night, only about 200 people still needed accommodation. They were put up in community centres and hotels "scattered around the fringes of the GTA," Welch said.

"For the moment, things are pretty much under control," he continued. "Everybody had some kind of a place to lay their head last night."

Given the uncertainty about when residents will be able to return, however, Welch said the Red Cross will continue to require donations and volunteer help.