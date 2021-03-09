Plan to revamp Toronto's eastern waterfront could include a floating restaurant and swimming pools

Waterfront Toronto announced new plans on Monday to turn the eastern harbourfront into a world-class tourist destination.

Their project called Parliament Slip includes kayak launches, swimming pools and a floating restaurant.

"Toronto was born on the waterfront, but industry forced it to turn its back from the lake," said the head of Waterfront Toronto George Zegarac, "With [Monday's] announcement, we are fulfilling our promise to reorient the city back to the water."

The Parliament Slip project was part of Waterfront Toronto's 2020 Marine Use Strategy update. It's in partnership with the City of Toronto, PortsToronto, and the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA).

The proposed changes for the waterfront at the foot of Parliament Street and Queen's Quay East were reviewed by local Indigenous communities, with recommendations to improve accessibility to the water for both commercial and personal use.

The report found a list of challenges that demand a new approach to the waterfront, such as the city's growing population, the need for new, accessible public spaces and the importance of environmental improvements.

Chris Sawicki, VP of infrastructure, planning and environmental services at PortsToronto, says the strategy provides an "excellent framework" that could be used for future development in the city's "world-class waterfront."

A rendering of the proposed vision for Parliament Slip animation, view looking north from the Inner Harbour. (Rendering provided courtesy of West 8 + DTAH)

The Parliament Slip has a long list of proposed attractions including an amphitheatre, a floating restaurant, canoe and kayak launches, new mooring stations to charge electric boats, swimming pools and open water swimming opportunities, retail and expanded waterfront walkways.

The project has no budget or timeline yet.

According to Waterfront Toronto, the project aims to solve one problem: the disconnection and underuse of the eastern side of the waterfront.

Chris Glaisek, responsible for planning and design at Waterfront Toronto, recognizes the room for improvement to Toronto's waterfront compared to designed waterfronts worldwide.

"Parliament Slip is where we can bring all of these features to life, create a more active and inclusive destination for everyone, and build a lasting connection between Toronto and the waterfront that we can showcase to the world," Glaisek said.

"It will take a lot of working together," says Tim Kocur, director at the Waterfront BIA.

Waterfront Toronto says it will continue to work closely with the community to implement the marine strategy's recommendations, including reaching out to Indigenous communities, and environmental and recreational groups.