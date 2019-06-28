2 men charged with 1st-degree murder in fatal North York stabbing

Two men in their 50s have been charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 61-year-old man at a North York residential building Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Parkwoods Village Drive and Victoria Park Avenue just after 7:30 a.m., police said.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from "obvious trauma," unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem exam determined the cause of death to be stab wounds.

Two men, one 53 and another 50, both from Toronto, were arrested Friday.

The pair are set to appear in court at Old City Hall Saturday morning.