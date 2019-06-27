Skip to Main Content
Man dead after morning stabbing in North York
Toronto·Updated

A man has died after a suspected stabbing near Parkwoods Village Drive and Gisburn Road in North York Thursday morning, Toronto police say.

Homicide detectives are investigating

CBC News ·
Emergency crews were called to Parkwoods Village Drive and Grisburn Road around 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning for reports of a stabbing. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

Police were called to Parkwoods Village Drive and Gisburn Road just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning for reports that a man had been stabbed.

Emergency crews found the victim unconscious and not breathing, police say, adding that they attempted CPR.

About an hour later, paramedics said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

