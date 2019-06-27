Man dead after morning stabbing in North York

Homicide detectives are investigating a "suspicious" death in North York, Toronto police say.

Police were called to Parkwoods Village Drive and Gisburn Road just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning for reports that a man had been stabbed.

Emergency crews found the victim unconscious and not breathing, police say, adding that they attempted CPR.

About an hour later, paramedics said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.