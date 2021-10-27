City able to buy west-end rooming house to keep rooms affordable, councillor says

The City of Toronto is in a position to buy a west end rooming house and a downtown councillor says he fully supports the plan because Toronto is dire need of affordable housing.

Coun. Joe Cressy, who represents Ward 10 Spadina-Fort York, said city staff have confirmed that the city has entered into an agreement that gives it the first right of refusal to buy the Parkview Arms, a rooming house at 935 Queen St. W., across from Trinity-Bellwoods Park. It contains 58 rooms.

Mayor John Tory's executive committee will consider the item at its meeting on Wednesday. Depending upon what the committee decides, the item will be considered by council on Nov. 9.

"By purchasing the Parkview Arms, the City will be able to ensure that the property and rooms remain affordable," Cressy said in a news release.

Cressy said Toronto lost 266 affordable rooms in rooming houses from 2014 to 2016. The properties were sold off and redeveloped.

Acquiring properties such as the Parkview Arms will help the city to preserve and protect existing affordable housing, he said.

"Toronto is in the midst of an affordable housing crisis. By acquiring properties like the Parkview Arms, we can proactively ensure that valuable affordable housing in our downtown communities is not lost," he said.

