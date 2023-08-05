2 people injured in overnight Scarborough shooting: Toronto police

Two men were shot in a Scarborough parking lot in the early hours of Saturday morning, Toronto police say.

Both of the victims have non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting, which police said in a Tweet occurred around 3 a.m. Saturday. The shooting happened near McNicoll Avenue and Markham Road, police say.

One of the men was taken to hospital while the other went to the hospital on their own, according to police.

No information about suspects is available, police say. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.