Don't toss cigarette butts over balconies, campaign urges Parkdale smokers

Toronto Fire officials are urging Parkdale smokers in a new campaign not to toss their cigarette butts over apartment balconies in a bid to prevent fires.

The campaign, launched on Monday by Toronto Fire Services, is the first to target a specific Toronto neighbourhood. It will run until Nov. 11.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg told reporters that Parkdale has had more fires sparked from careless smoking than any other Toronto neighbourhood over the past five years.

Many of the fires occurred on balconies due to lit cigarette butts thrown from other balconies.

"With this ad campaign, we're reminding residents that we all are responsible for keeping each other safe from fire," Pegg said in a news release on Monday.

"Our message is simple. Make sure your cigarettes are completely extinguished before you discard them, and discard them properly."

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg says Parkdale has had more fires started by careless smoking than any other Toronto neighbourhood. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

The campaign is designed to encourage individual smokers in Parkdale to think about the public safety implications of flicking cigarette butts. The neighbourhood in Toronto's west end is populated with many apartments.

"Don't be a flicking idiot … tossed butts start fires," reads a tagline on one image from the campaign, which depicts a hand holding a lit cigarette.

A tagline on another image, which shows a teddy bear on fire, reads, "Kill your butts, not your neighbours … tossed butts start fires."

The campaign will take the form of posters at transit shelters, restaurant and bar ads, and posters on construction fencing in Parkdale. It will also run on social media sites.

As part of the campaign, firefighters will visit businesses and residents to remind smokers that they should extinguish cigarette butts completely before discarding them.



