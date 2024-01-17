Teenager charged with manslaughter in fatal Parkdale stabbing

Toronto police have arrested and charged a 16-year-old male with manslaughter in connection with a fatal stabbing in Parkdale.

Police also identified the victim as 35-year-old Scott Robert Partington, and said he did not know the accused.

Partington was found suffering from stab wounds around 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 6 near Queen Street W. and Callender Street, police said. He was raced to hospital, but died there of his injuries.

Partington was a father of two and a resident of Oshawa, according to an online obituary.

"Scott was deeply devoted to his family and friends. He was fiercely loyal, incredibly charming, and loved with a depth that is difficult to put into words. He was adored wherever he went, from the time he was a toddler into adulthood," the obituary reads.

Police said the teenager accused in the fatal incident was arrested on Tuesday.

He faces three charges: manslaughter, possession of a prohibited weapon and fail to comply with a release order.

The accused cannot be named due to provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.