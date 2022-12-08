Toronto man charged in Parkdale highrise shooting that left 1 dead, 3 injured

A 27-year-old Toronto man has been charged in connection with a shooting in a Parkdale highrise last month that left one man dead and three other people injured.

Oshane Mitchell was arrested and charged on Wednesday with second-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder, Toronto police said in a news release.

Mitchell was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday in relation to the shooting, which happened on Nov. 15 at 245 Dunn Ave.

Abel Gime, 23, was fatally shot in a third-floor unit of the Toronto Community Housing building near Queen Street West. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three people wounded in the shooting, all of whom suffered non-life-threatening injuries, were found in different locations, according to police.

A man, 19, was located in the building's lobby and taken to hospital. Another man, 22, went to hospital himself. A fourth victim, a woman, 44, fled the building and sought refuge on a nearby TTC bus but was later taken to hospital.