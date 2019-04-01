Man in life-threatening condition after 2-alarm fire in Parkdale

One man has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after a two-alarm fire on the sixth floor of a Parkdale apartment building.

Emergency crews were called to King Street West and Jameson Avenue around 6:30 Monday evening for reports of smoke.

When Toronto Fire crews arrived they found black smoke coming out of the windows on the sixth floor of the building.

One man was removed from a unit on that floor and taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. Another person was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The fire is now out but crews are remaining on the scene for an investigation.

The intersection of King Street West and Jameson Avenue is closed in all directions.