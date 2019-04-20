Pedestrian struck by driver in Parkdale critically injured, police say

A male pedestrian was critically injured on Sunday when he was struck by a driver in Parkdale, Toronto police say.

Emergency services were called to the scene near the intersection of King Street W. and Jameson Avenue at 11:53 a.m., according to paramedics.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances of the collision, but it appears as though two cars were involved, said Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson.

The pedestrian was pinned beneath one of the vehicles and bystanders helped to free him, Hopkinson added.

He was taken to a trauma centre downtown with life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

Police initially reported that it was a cyclist who was hit, but they later said it was in fact a pedestrian.

Personal items, such as a hat and running shoes, could be seen strewn across the roadway at the scene.

Both drivers are co-operating with investigators.

The intersection will likely remain closed for several hours, Hopkinson said.