A park will be renamed Tuesday after Elijah Marsh, the three-year-old whose tragic death on a cold February night touched the hearts of people across Toronto.

Elijah Marsh often played at Rajah Park, a five minute walk from where he lived in a low-rise apartment on Neptune Drive in the Bathurst Street and Highway 401 area.

This evening at 7:30 p.m., the park at 117 Rajah St. will be renamed Elijah Marsh Park in honour of the toddler, who wandered away from his grandmother's apartment in the early hours of a bitterly cold morning while his family slept.

At tonight's dedication ceremony a sign will be unveiled, and a plaque will be presented to his family. It will be installed in the park this fall when a commemorative tree is planted.

The plaque will read:

In loving memory of

Elijah L.A. Marsh

Our sun, our moon and star

Forever in our hearts

May his vibrant laughter live on

Elijah was caught on security video wearing only a T-shirt, diaper and boots when he walked out of the apartment building in February of 2015. Volunteer searchers later found the toddler without vital signs in the backyard of a nearby home. His disappearance and death shocked and saddened people across the city and made national headlines.

Coun. Josh Colle, who represents Ward 15, Eglinton-Lawrence, worked with city council to have the park renamed.

"Obviously, what happened to Elijah really was a tragic story ... foremost for the family but also for the community of which he was a member," Colle told CBC Toronto.

"So, as a way to mourn but also celebrate him and recognize how the community responded, I decided we needed to have a tribute to Elijah."

Rajah Park was named after the street on which the park is located so the community was supportive of the renaming during a city-led consultation process, Colle said.

A release issued by the councillor's office encourages the public to attend tonight's event "to celebrate Elijah's life and support those who have been touched by this tragic incident."

Mourners attend the funeral for Elijah Marsh, 3, at St. Matthews United Church in Toronto on Feb. 28, 2015.

"One of the amazing things was how the community rallied and responded and everyone was out not only in the Neptune community but in the neighbourhoods nearby," Colle said.

"I think it's fitting that is a place not only where he played but kids and families often gather and play and have happy times and so I think that's part of the rationale behind why we wanted to rename the park." he said.

"The family is dealing the best they can with such a tragic incident. I think they are touched by this tribute," Colle said.

"In part, the park renaming is a reminder to all of us as to how precious children.are.but also a how this community did come together and how it always does when someone is in need."