Toronto

Park Lawn Road off-ramp from Gardiner Expressway west closed for police investigation

A stretch of Toronto's busy Gardiner Expressway was closed Monday morning for a police investigation.

Police ask drivers to consider alternate exits

CBC News ·
A police investigation in the westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway forced officers to close the off-ramp to Park Lawn Road. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Police were on site in the westbound lanes of the highway near Islington Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. The off-ramp to Parklawn Road was closed to traffic.

Police asked commuters to consider alternate routes as the investigation unfolds.

