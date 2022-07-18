Park Lawn Road off-ramp from Gardiner Expressway west closed for police investigation
A stretch of Toronto's busy Gardiner Expressway was closed Monday morning for a police investigation.
Police ask drivers to consider alternate exits
Police were on site in the westbound lanes of the highway near Islington Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. The off-ramp to Parklawn Road was closed to traffic.
Police asked commuters to consider alternate routes as the investigation unfolds.
POLICE INVESTIGATION:<br>Gardiner XWY + Islington Av<br>10:57am<br>- In the W/B lanes<br>- Ramp to Parklawn is closed<br>- Consider alternate exits at this time<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1371165?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1371165</a><br>^lb—@TPSOperations