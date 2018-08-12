Free archery range remains 'hidden' in the middle of the city for decades

It was a rather unusual gift: a plot of land to be used as an archery field that must remain free and open to the public 24/7, 365 days of the year, every year.

But that's what the late children's author E.T. Seton bequeathed to Toronto when he died in 1946.

And to this day, near the intersection of Don Mills Road and Eglington Avenue East, tucked away behind the Ontario Science Centre, remains an outdoor public archery range — the Seton Park Archery Range.

E.T. Seton was a self-learned biologist, artist, and naturalist. (Library of Congress)

Julius Jones-Carter says he visits the spot almost every other day in the summer.

"It's a good space to go meditate, clear your head," Carter said. "It's a time out period."

From newcomers to Olympic athletes, he said a mixture of people come to try the sport and walk by the park's river and bike trails.

"You'll see newcomers with Canadian Tire $30 bows, to the most expensive you can get."

'Everybody has to self-police'

For Charles Moffat, a personal trainer and instructor at the range, this spot has also become a frequent part of his life.

Moffat says the range is the size of two football fields, and is free to the public.

But there's one catch: there's no equipment and no supervision.

"Everybody has to self-police," said Moffat on CBC's Here and Now Tuesday.

Photo of Charles Moffat, personal trainer and instructor at the range, taken February 23, 2017. (Charles Moffat)

Moffat is a personal trainer and instructor at the range, and says for the most part, people follow the safety rules laid out on a sign at the field's entrance.

But there have been a few incidents.

"I have seen some people not use common sense."

He said he has seen cases of children running into the middle of the field to collect arrows, but there was only one incident in particular that resulted in an injury. It happened back in October of 2000.

In the middle of the day, two men in their 40s went searching for an expensive arrow they lost in the field. One stayed back and shot an arrow, while the second stood in the middle of the range to see where it landed, in the hopes of tracking down the one they lost.

Instead of finding their lost item, the arrow found its way into the man's eye, permanently damaging his brain, ability to hear and ability to walk.

Moffat said this was an isolated incident, and for the most part, the park remains safe.

"Things not to do," he said.

'There is an increased possibility of someone getting hurt'

But Coun. Jon Burnside, who represents Ward 26, Don Valley West, says the park poses a potential safety threat.

"With more and more people using parks across the city, there is a increased possibility of someone getting hurt," Burnside said.

There's a hill on the far side of the field, so to get even close to civilization, an arrow would have to span the distance and get over and out, which hasn't happened.

But only one side of the range is fenced-in, while the other three are enclosed by a thick layer of trees.

When the park gets crowded, archers will share targets with one another. (Charles Moffat)

Burnside's fear is someone going to explore the park for a picnic spot, not knowing it's an archery range.

Apart from the safety risk, he said the park requires a lot of maintenance.

"It's a bit of a challenge for the city to keep replacing the targets," he said.

He also says the park is taking up a lot of precious space.

"My concern is as we're getting more and more people into the area, park space is really valuable," he said.

Burnside said in this day in age, activities like archery are better kept outside the city.

The Hunger Games effect

Despite the councillor's concerns, both Moffat and Carter said the spot is one of the city's hidden gems.

"The city doesn't really promote it," Moffat said. "It's kind of hidden."

Moffat said there was a huge archery fad from the 1940s to the early 70s, which petered until it became re-popular in the late 80s.

But following the huge success of the book/movie series The Hunger Games, Moffat said the archery range is resurging in popularity.

Although there's no formal supervision, the City of Toronto has placed signs within the range to alert people of the rules they must follow. (Charles Moffat)

"It's 10 times more popular than it was nine years ago," Moffat said.

In simple terms, he explained why Seton was able to gift the city with such a large plot of land in the first place:

"He made lots of money and decided to donate the land."

'That's kind of a blank spot in history'

Some of Seton's more popular works were related to scouting, and included books like Wild Animals I Have Known and the Boy Scout Handbook, according to the 1985 CBC special Keeper of the Wilds.

"In his lifetime no one did more than Ernest Thompson Seton to promote the idea that nature is a very good thing," according to a biography published in the Smithsonian magazine in 1997.

When his family emigrated from England to Toronto in 1866, Seton would spend his time as a youth in the woods as a way of escaping his abusive father, who "punished him often and harshly without good cause," the biography noted.

Photograph shows author Ernest Thompson Seton (1860-1946) who helped found the Boy Scouts of America (BSA). (Library of Congress)

According to the biography, he became a keen observer of animals, whose ways, he said, were far more interesting than humans.

"Seton, boy and man, was often suspicious of the motives of other people and disingenuous about his own."

And into his adult life, Seton became successful as a writer, illustrator, naturalist and self-trained biologist. He also lead boy scouting groups of his own.

He trekked between Manitoba, Toronto, New York and Washington in his lifetime, writing a total of 60 books and nearly 400 magazine articles and short stories.

One of his other life-long passions was to promote the sport of archery.

But Moffat said it wasn't until 1968 that the donated land was transformed by the city from a field to a range following a petition signed by 800 people that eventually forced the city's hand.

"That's kind of a blank spot in history," Moffat said.