Parents push for better masks to fight COVID-19 in TDSB schools after testing by CBC Marketplace

Some parents are calling on the Toronto District School Board and the province to make sure students are being given proper face-coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19 when they forget to bring their masks to class.

The controversy began after Corleigh Teolis read about the tests on masks conducted on behalf of CBC's Marketplace. She sorted through her family's basket of face coverings, pulling out the back-up masks issued to her two children at their elementary school in Toronto, and comparing them to the results.

The combination of fabrics, with a 100 per cent cotton inner layer and a 100 per cent polyester outer layer, was ranked among the "worst performers" among the more that 20 different masks tested.

"All the other noise about what we don't know, those are really difficult issues," Teolis explained. "To me, this seems like a really easy win in a situation that's so complicated."

So, she called the school.

The principal at Fern Avenue Public School, Rosanna Sardella, confirmed to CBC that the masks were part of the shipment of personal protective equipment the school received from the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) in September prior to the start of classes.

When contacted by parents, the school immediately swapped them out for blue-style surgical type masks ranked as "top performers."

TDSB will adjust 'should medical advice change over time'

But not all TDSB schools have done this.

"No change has been recommended by the Ministry of Education or Toronto Public Health," said TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird in a statement to CBC News.

"Should medical advice change over time with regard to health and safety procedures, we will adjust accordingly,"

Students are encouraged, says Bird, to " provide their own mask/face covering, however we have ensured that backup masks/face coverings are available at schools if needed by students."

The inner layer of the TDSB's back-up mask is made of 100 per cent cotton. The outer layer is 100 per cent polyester. This combination is among the 'worst' performing of the 20 tested for CBC's Marketplace. (Cortleigh Teolis)

But that's not sitting well with all parents, including Kate Rabinowicz, who has two children at Fern Avenue Public School.

"I'm glad the TDSB is providing masks for kids who forget or don't have them," she said, but added that face coverings are not much help if they're not effective.

"Especially because of the overcrowding in some classrooms and poor ventilation, having masks that work [well] are more important than ever."

Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in Toronto. The provincial government ordered a lockdown for Toronto and Peel Region that began Monday and will continue until at least Dec. 21. Schools, however, remain open.

"I'd like to see a recall of the masks that were already distributed" said Rabinowicz, "and a distribution of masks that are scientifically proven to filter out more."

She suggested not all masks need to be replaced. "It could be an equity-based distribution to children who need it most."

This graphic shows the 2-layers: outer 100 per cent polyester, inner 100 per cent cotton, the same make-up as the masks distributed to schools by the TDSB. (CBC Marketplace)

When contacted by CBC News, the provincial government noted the "cloth masks referenced" were not the ones supplied by the Ministry of Government and Consumer Services to schools.

"Schools are taking a multi-layered approach to support healthy and safe learning environments, including screening, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, environmental cleaning and disinfection, adapted school environments, cohorting, physical distancing and optimizing ventilation/air quality, as well as masking for students and personal protective equipment for staff," said Ministry of Education spokesperson Ingrid Anderson.

"The ministry's guidance provides a baseline, and school boards are permitted to adopt adaptations — such as extending requirements for wearing of masks — that support health and safety measures."

Tests conducted for CBC's Marketplace listed blue surgical-type masks as among the 'top performers.' Fern Avenue Public School is now handing out this type of mask as a back-up if students forget or lose their own. (CBC Marketplace)

It all leaves parents wondering if more should be done, and by whom.

"Somebody needs to take responsibility for this, and I honestly don't know as a parent who that should be," said Rabinowicz.

"I'd love to see the most effective masks given to our kids," Teolis said.