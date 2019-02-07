Parents 'horrified' at daughter's injuries after part of ceiling fell during daycare nap time

The parents of a young girl injured when part of the ceiling of a west-end daycare fell on her during nap time say they were "horrified" to learn their daughter's injuries were more serious than the facility first indicated when notifying them of the incident.

Early Monday afternoon, part of the ceiling at Ola Daycare, on Dundas Street West near Roncesvalles Avenue, fell as children were sleeping. At the time, authorities said three children suffered minor injuries and none were taken to hospital.

But the parents of two-and-a-half-year-old Isla Hesch quickly learned that wasn't true. After receiving an initial call from the daycare saying she had a small scratch and asking that they pick her up, the worried parents received a second call redirecting them to St. Joseph's Hospital, where little Isla had been taken in an ambulance.

When they arrived, David and Monika found her on a gurney "covered in rubble and blood and dust."

David Hesch called the situation "horrifying."

"It's a mixture of being thankful that nothing worse happened, but still being horrified that she is injured and you don't know how injured at that time," he said.

While Isla didn't require stiches, she does have several cuts on her face and a bruised eye. Her eyes were only fully opening again two days after the incident, her father said, and she hasn't slept well since, telling her parents she is worried that something will fall on her.

Beside the miscommunication about whether children had been taken to hospital, Hesch is concerned about how the daycare has communicated with other parents since Monday. Two emails had gone to parents as of Wednesday afternoon, and both seemed to suggest that no one was injured, Hesch said. He thinks parents should know the truth about what happened to his daughter so they can make an "appropriate choice" about what to do next.

Emails and phone calls from CBC Toronto to the daycare have not been returned.

Emergency crews were called to the daycare on Dundas Street West early Monday afternoon after part of the ceiling fell, injuring three children. (Susan Reid/CBC )

On Monday, authorities suggested that snow on the building's roof may have led to parts of the ceiling coming down. A spokesperson for the city said the building passed inspections in 2013 before the daycare received its permit. Since then, they've had no further involvement with the property.

City inspectors did go by the building after Monday's incident, Ellen Leesti told CBC Toronto in an email statement.

"After hearing of the collapse, our inspection staff carried out an inspection of the building and determined that there was no further immediate risk to the occupants following the initial incident," she wrote. "However, our inspector will be requesting an engineering assessment of the building. Should the engineering assessment identify any concerns, further action will be taken."

Meanwhile, Isla's parents have had to take time away from work while they take her to doctors' appointments and care for her injuries.

They have also been scrambling to find her a new daycare. With waitlists at many facilities, they feel lucky to have found her a space in a home daycare nearby.

"It's been a tough week," David said.