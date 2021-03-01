Parents charged after toddler dies from ingesting illicit drugs, police say

Toronto police say the parents of a 14-month-old boy have been charged after the toddler died from ingesting illicit drugs that were in the parents' home in May 2020.

Police say the boy lived in a Toronto-area apartment with his parents and another couple and that the drugs found in the house were for personal use.

The boy died as a result of toxic levels of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, according to police.

After an investigation by the Child & Youth Advocacy Centre (CYAC), the boy's parents were arrested and each charged with criminal negligence causing death and failure to provide necessaries of life in January of this year.

"Opioid use impacts individuals and families across the city. In many cases, like this one, the results are devastating. If you or anyone you know needs help with opioid use, please seek assistance," police said in a news release Monday.

This is believed to be the first investigation of its kind by CYAC since it opened in October 2013, according to police.