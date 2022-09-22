Son charged with 1st-degree murder after parents found dead

A 28-year-old man is facing charges of first-degree murder after his parents were found dead inside an Etobicoke apartment early Wednesday.

According to a police news release, officers were called about a stabbing at a building at 27 Bergamot Avenue, near Islington Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard, around 1:40 a.m.

Police say that Colin Henry, 68, and Veronica Henry, 67, were found dead inside an apartment.

Another man who had been stabbed was also located nearby in the building, police say. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The couple's son, 28-year-old Toronto man Alpha Henry, was arrested nearby and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, police say. He first appeared in court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.