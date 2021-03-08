Skip to Main Content
Pandemic stay-at-home order lifts in Toronto, Peel and North Bay

A stay-at-home order in Toronto, Peel Region and North Bay has lifted Monday as the province loosens pandemic restrictions imposed nearly two months ago.

Retailers to open, with restrictions, for first time in months

The Canadian Press ·
Toronto, along with Peel Region and North Bay, are now in the 'grey-lockdown' category of the province's colour-coded pandemic response framework, something local public health officials asked for in both regions. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The three regions were the last ones still under the order, and are transitioning back to the government's colour-coded pandemic response framework.

Toronto and Peel are entering the "grey lockdown" category, something local public health officials asked for in both regions.

Even those strict measures, however, will allow more retailers to open, with restrictions, but leaves gyms, personal care services and indoor restaurant dining closed.

North Bay, meanwhile, is being placed in the "red zone," the second most restrictive level of pandemic measures.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the government is taking a "safe and cautious approach" to ending the provincewide shutdown, which started in January.

