No charges or tickets after Toronto police break up Riverdale Park rave

Toronto police spent five hours Friday night breaking up a rave at Riverdale Park, located in the city's east end.

Officers received calls about the rave around 9:30 p.m. which was advertised on social media and featured two DJs, according to a spokesperson for the force.

Although a provincewide stay-at-home order was lifted earlier in the week, there are still limits on outdoor gatherings and people have been repeatedly and strongly advised to maintain physical distance from those outside their own household.

There were approximately 200 people on site when officers arrived, police say, and it took until around 2:30 on Saturday morning before the entire crowd was dispersed.

Police haven't laid charges or handed out tickets so far, but a police spokesperson said that could change.

A video posted to Instagram shows a masked DJ spinning records while a crowd of people, some masked and some without masks, danced and swayed to the music, drinks in hand.

To the amusement of several Instagram users, the Instagram account for Trinity Bellwoods Park responded with, "thankfully not here!" and several laugh-smiling emojis.

The park was in the news repeatedly last summer for big crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic and again earlier this spring over litter concerns.