Thousands rally in Mississauga to show support for Palestinians amid Middle-East conflict

Thousands of people rallied in Mississauga on Tuesday evening to show support for Palestinians amid increasing violence in the Middle East, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza intensifies.

The demonstration, organized by the Palestinian Canadian Community Centre in Mississauga, began in Celebration Square. Later, protesters moved onto Burnhamthorpe Road, where they blocked traffic. There were small fireworks set off on the street.

Protesters waved flags and chanted slogans, including "Free, free Palestine" and "Palestine will never die."

On Twitter, the Palestinian Canadian Community Centre in Mississauga, known as Palestine House, said the rally was part of a day of action to protest against the "ongoing ethnic cleansing of our people" as civilian casualties mount in Gaza due to Israeli attacks. Meantime, Israel says it is striking Hamas positions in Gaza to stop rocket attacks on its cities and maintains any civilian deaths are unintentional.

The pro-Palestinian rally began in Celebration Square. (Yanjun Li/CBC)

A lone protester expresses support for Palestinians. (Yanjun Li/CBC)

Protesters moved onto Burnhamthorpe Road, where they blocked traffic. (Yanjun Li/CBC)

A pro-Palestine rally is growing in size by the minute at Celebration Square in Mississauga.<br>Protestors chant “Free, free Palestine” and “Palestine will never die.”<br>We’ll have more details for you tonight on <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCToronto?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCToronto</a>. <a href="https://t.co/ImhqtnzJQ5">pic.twitter.com/ImhqtnzJQ5</a> —@Jessicangtv

More from the pro-Palestine rally at Celebration Square in Mississauga. <a href="https://t.co/YAB0lbsiEM">pic.twitter.com/YAB0lbsiEM</a> —@Jessicangtv