Toronto

Thousands rally in Mississauga to show support for Palestinians amid Middle-East conflict

Protesters waved flags, chanted slogans, marched on the street, set off small fireworks

Thousands of people rallied in Mississauga on Tuesday evening to show support for Palestinians amid increasing violence in the Middle East. (Yanjun Li/CBC)

Thousands of people rallied in Mississauga on Tuesday evening to show support for Palestinians amid increasing violence in the Middle East, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza intensifies.

The demonstration, organized by the Palestinian Canadian Community Centre in Mississauga, began in Celebration Square. Later, protesters moved onto Burnhamthorpe Road, where they blocked traffic. There were small fireworks set off on the street. 

Protesters waved flags and chanted slogans, including "Free, free Palestine" and "Palestine will never die."

On Twitter, the Palestinian Canadian Community Centre in Mississauga, known as Palestine House, said the rally was part of a day of action to protest against the "ongoing ethnic cleansing of our people" as civilian casualties mount in Gaza due to Israeli attacks. Meantime, Israel says it is striking Hamas positions in Gaza to stop rocket attacks on its cities and maintains any civilian deaths are unintentional. 

The pro-Palestinian rally began in Celebration Square. (Yanjun Li/CBC)
A lone protester expresses support for Palestinians. (Yanjun Li/CBC)
Protesters moved onto Burnhamthorpe Road, where they blocked traffic. (Yanjun Li/CBC)

 

