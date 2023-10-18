Man charged after allegedly ripping Palestinian flag off vehicle in Pickering

A Pickering man has been charged after allegedly ripping a Palestinian flag off a vehicle in the driveway of a home, police say.

Durham Regional Police say they were called to the area of Finch Avenue and Brock Road around 6 p.m. Tuesday for reports of an armed person.

In a news release Wednesday, police said a man reportedly entered the driveway, ripped the flag off the vehicle and left behind a note with an "offensive message."

The home owner then confronted the man and suffered a minor injury to his hand from the suspect's key, police say. Witnesses restrained the suspect and called police.

The 63-year-old is charged with assault with a weapon and mischief, and has been released on an undertaking.

Police say they're communicating with the Ministry of the Attorney General's office to determine if the charges meet the threshold for a hate crime.

"In light of the recent global events that have amplified concerns and uncertainties, we want to reassure our community that we are deeply committed to ensuring the safety and welfare of all our residents," police said in the release.

"We are actively collaborating with our faith-based leaders and communities to foster understanding and unity."